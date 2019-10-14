CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Can You Guess What City in Ohio Has Some of the Worst in the U.S.?!

Gas Stations Limit Dispensing of Fuel As Truckers Strike

Source: Horacio Villalobos / Getty

I second this title, although I have not been to every city in the U.S., Ive been to a few and Columbus my people have some of the worst driving. I feel like I always have to drive defensively when driving these Columbus streets.

According to 10tv.com QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the country.

Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

The Top 10

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Sacramento, California
  6. Salt Lake City, Utah
  7. Cleveland, Ohio
  8. Denver, Colorado
  9. San Francisco, California
  10. Richmond, Virginia

Quote wizard Mentioned this about Columbus

“A perennial top 10 finisher on the worst driving list, Columbus keeps it’s reign on the fourth worst spot for the second year in a row. Year over year, Columbus isn’t spectacularly bad in any one category, just consistently poor in all categories. Top 15 worst in accidents, speeding tickets and DUIs will drag the overall ranking down. Columbus will take the crown as the worst driving big city in the state of OH, but not far behind is Cleveland at No. 7.”

We have to do better!

Can You Guess What City in Ohio Has Some of the Worst in the U.S.?!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child;…
 9 hours ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 17 hours ago
10.15.19
Pusha T Threatens To Punish Those Who Leak…
 18 hours ago
10.15.19
Macabre Video Of Fake Trump Murdering Obama, Maxine…
 18 hours ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close