Will Smith Reveals Lebron James Always Mentions Fresh Prince Every Time He Sees Him

Will Smith is set to attempt to knock Joker out of the number 1 spot at the box office this weekend when he releases his new movie GEMINI MAN. A movie about an elite assassin named Henry Brogan who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

The technology on this film is out of this world, and seeing a younger version of Will Smith perform these stunts as a completely computerized character is mind-blowing. The Special effect teams said they didn’t have much footage of a young Will doing dramatic roles, but Will revealed the movies they used to craft the cloned version of himself. Will said, “That was one of the scenes that Ang Lee used for Gemini Man. He used Six Degrees of Separation, that scene from Fresh Prince and a couple of other scenes, he used Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men In Black. Then he put together a picture of my level of performance from that time and that was the language that we used to be able to create this new digital version of myself.”

He also goes on to reveal that Lebron James was so touched by the iconic episode of Fresh Prince when Will dad walks out on him that he brings it up each time he sees him in person. During this episode of Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine you also get exclusive interviews with Ang Lee and Jerry Bruckheimer. Super producer Jerry also gives us an update on Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 as well as Bad Boys For Life.

