2 people shot and injured in Mount Healthy

Mt. Healthy Police are investigating after two people were shot and injured Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Compton Road right outside of the AmeriStop Food Mart around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, they said they were initially called out for a report of a man that had been shot, but through their investigation, they learned two men had been shot.

Police said both were transported to local hospitals.

One has been discharged and one is in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gunman was last seen fleeing on foot southbound on Clovernook Avenue. He was wearing a dark-colored har, dark-colored shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt.

“We are actively investigating every lead we got, and there is an unknown assailant we haven’t caught yet,” Sgt. Nick Michael said.

