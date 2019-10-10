Cincinnati: 3 People Rescued From A Fire In Westwood!!!

Three people have been rescued from a fire in Westwood. Let’s pray for the victims they were taken to the hospital, as more details come in I will let you know.

Via WKRC

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in Westwood for a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out in a third-floor apartment in one of the buildings at Vantage Pointe West Apartments on East Tower Drive around 4:30 p.m.

