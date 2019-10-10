CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 3 People Rescued From A Fire In Westwood!!!

Three people have been rescued from a fire in Westwood. Let’s pray for the victims they were taken to the hospital, as more details come in I will let you know.

Via WKRC

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in Westwood for a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out in a third-floor apartment in one of the buildings at Vantage Pointe West Apartments on East Tower Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: 3 People Rescued From A Fire In Westwood!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
E-40 ft. Cousin Fik & Laroo “I Don’t…
 16 hours ago
10.10.19
Chance The Rapper Talks Obama & Jay-Z During…
 17 hours ago
10.10.19
Jason Weaver Turned Down $2M For OG ‘The…
 19 hours ago
10.10.19
Oprah Winfrey Gives Morehouse College Surprise $13M Donation
 20 hours ago
10.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close