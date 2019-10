There was a double shooting in Elmwood.

Via: WKRC

Two people were shot in Elmwood Place early Wednesday.

It happened at Locust Street near Vine just after midnight.

Officers on the scene found a 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who were shot.

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Elmwood was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: