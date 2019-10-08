Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors
This week we would like to recognize and honor Heather Spiller. On May 27th, 2018 Heather’s life was changed forever when she was diagnosed with stage one aggressive Ductal Carcinoma. After six rounds of chemotherapy and a few surgeries, she is now finally finished with everything and feels blessed to have a second change cancer free! Heather, we honor you for the strong Pink Lady survivor you are!
Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Heather Spiller was originally published on rnbcincy.com