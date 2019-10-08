Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Kimberly Nicole Johnson

Radio One Cincinnati Present the Pink Lady Honors, this week we would like to recognize and honor Kimberly Nicole Johnson.

Kimberly Nicole Johnson, Founder/CEO of Incredible Creations Beauty & Barbershop. She is a published author and life enrichment coach, encouraging others to keep going, face life head-on, so they can walk in their true assignment and purpose.

In 2004, Johnson and her husband founded the first black-owned and operated husband and wife business in the Over The Rhine community. Incredible Creations Barbershop and Salon is still thriving a decade and a half later, a feat that has defied many odds.

In 2014, Johnson battled breast cancer, and WON! A true testament to her faith in God, & dedication, Johnson has never been one to give up and proved that no matter the circumstances, she would prevail.

In 2016, Johnson faced another setback when her husband, friend, and business partner Devan suddenly passed away. After taking an uppercut from cancer, this tragic event seemed like a cruel gut punch. Despite the hardship, Johnson did not waver, and as she’s always done she found a way to flourish amongst all the pain.

In 2017, Kimberly became the Founder/CEO of Unleashing The Power Of Greatness LLC which is an enrichment brand.

She is a powerful motivational speaker, inspiring and encouraging others that”Life can and will go on and it will be amazing despite what the past looked like. Your past does not have to dictate your future,” Johnson says

She channeled her adversity into writing, releasing her first book in 2018, “Walking Without My Cane” a life enrichment, motivational story of triumph and strength. Kimberly’s second book “Walking Unscripted” is set to release in 2019.

She leads life coaching sessions through her PUSH program. She also teaches through her Moment By Moment: The Pivotal P.U.S.H Workshop and has her own podcast, Unleashing the Power of Greatness.

See more about Johnson at her website

Kimberly Nicole Johnson, Founder/CEO of Incredible Creations Beauty & Barbershop. She is a published author and life enrichment coach, encouraging others to keep going, face life head-on, so they can walk in their true assignment and purpose. In 2004, Johnson and her husband founded the first black-owned and operated husband and wife business in the Over The Rhine community. Incredible Creations Barbershop and Salon is still thriving a decade and a half later, a feat that has defied many odds. In 2014, Johnson battled breast cancer, and WON! A true testament to her faith in God, & dedication, Johnson has never been one to give up and proved that no matter the circumstances, she would prevail. In 2016, Johnson faced another setback when her husband, friend, and business partner Devan suddenly passed away. After taking an uppercut from cancer, this tragic event seemed like a cruel gut punch. Despite the hardship, Johnson did not waver, and as she’s always done she found a way to flourish amongst all the pain. In 2017, Kimberly became the Founder/CEO of Unleashing The Power Of Greatness LLC which is an enrichment brand. She is a powerful motivational speaker, inspiring and encouraging others that”Life can and will go on and it will be amazing despite what the past looked like. Your past does not have to dictate your future,” Johnson says She channeled her adversity into writing, releasing her first book in 2018, “Walking Without My Cane” a life enrichment, motivational story of triumph and strength. Kimberly’s second book “Walking Unscripted” is set to release in 2019. She leads life coaching sessions through her PUSH program. She also teaches through her Moment By Moment: The Pivotal P.U.S.H Workshop and has her own podcast, Unleashing the Power of Greatness. See more about Johnson at her website kimberlynicolejohnson.com

Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer 13 photos Launch gallery Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer 1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spread Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Myth: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancer Source:iOne 2 of 13 3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancer Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Myth: If you’re at risk of getting breast cancer there isn’t much you can do. Source:Natease Photography 4 of 13 5. Myth: You can’t get cancer after a mastectomy Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American women Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Myth: Wearing a Bra At Night Can Increase Your Risk Of Breast Cancer Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. Myth: Having an Abortion Raises Your Risk of Breast Cancer Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Myth: Only Older Women Need to Worry About Cancer Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Myth: You Are Only At Risk if You Have a Family History Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Myth: Your caffeine habit increases your risk of developing cancer. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer [caption id="attachment_3060275" align="alignleft" width="803"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and with news that Mathew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s clear that this disease does not discriminate against gender. On Wednesday (Oct. 2), the music producer and former Destiny Child’s manager was a guest on Good Morning America sharing his own personal story. In a sit-down with Michael Strahan he opened up about what having breast cancer means to him and when he first noticed that something was wrong. “I noticed because I wear white T-shirts. I had a dot of blood on my T-shirt.The first day I was like “Oh, OK, no big deal … maybe it’s something that just got on my T-shirt.” Second day I looked and the same thing and I was like, “Eh … interesting.” We also shared that he had a robust family history of this disease, but was confused about what that meant for him. “My mother’s sister died of breast cancer, my mother’s sister’s two and only daughters died of breast cancer and my sister-in-law died in March of breast cancer with three kids – a 9-, 11- and a 15-year-old — and my mother-in-law had breast cancer. So breast cancer has been all around me. My wife’s mother has breast cancer, too,” he said. When he received his BRCA results, a genetic test used to determine a person’s chance of developing breast cancer, he learned that he had a mutation on his BRCA2. He said the first calls he made were to his adult children, Beyoncé, 38, and Solange, 33, and his former wife Tina Knowles Lawson. Take a look: [protected-iframe id="dd58b6c163be9444bde299c7f6cd6fa0-32316310-98495040" info="https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/video/embed/65999171" width="640" height="360" style="border:none;" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen=""] Like actor Richard Roundtree, Knowles debunks the pesky myth that men are not at risk for breast cancer. Yet, according to the National Breast Cancer Society, it is rare though in men. male breast cancer is very rare. Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer. Knowles just happens to be one of that one-percent. So in the spirit of correction mistruth, here are 13 other breast cancer myths you have to stop believing STAT:

Meet Pink Lady Honoree: Kimberly Nicole Johnson was originally published on rnbcincy.com