It’s time to say goodbye to the Vortex roller coaster!
The Vortex, one of the longest running roller coasters at Kings Island will shut down October 27th.
The Vortex has reached the end of it’s service life (33 years) where most roller coasters last 20-30 park seasons.
2019 and 2020 Gold and Platinum season pass holders are being given the first opportunity to ride the Vortex on Saturdays and Sundays before the park opens to the public.
We will keep you updated on what coaster or ride will replace the Vortex.
Kings Island to close the Vortex roller coaster was originally published on rnbcincy.com