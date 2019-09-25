Ohio School Bus Driver Stabbed To Death In Front Of Home!

Three men have been charged in connection to the death of a Columbus City Schools bus driver. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old John Clinedinst was found dead on the porch of his home on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to Darbyhurst Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning after someone called 911. Neighbors said they first thought there were new Halloween decorations on the stoop of the house, which is across the street from Carl Frye Park.

The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Tarayle Glick and 23-year-old Donte Slash are charged with aggravated murder. Abraham Shears, 52, is charged with felony conspiracy.

According to a sworn affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office, deputies said Slash and Glock waited outside the home for the victim to leave at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When Clinedinst came outside, Glick blinded the victim with a flashlight while Slash stabbed the victim several times, according to the affidavit. The sheriff’s office said Shears arranged for Clinedinst’s murder.

According to an affidavit, he offered Slash and Glick money and travel to California in exchange for killing Clinedinst.

Columbus City Schools confirmed Clinedinst has been a bus driver with the district since 2014.

Source: 10TV

