Kroger has opened a new store downtown on the Rhine.
You can join us tomorrow from 10am to Noon & Then again on Friday from 1pm to 3pm
Located on the 2nd floor, On the Rhine Eatery in Cincinnati’s premier Food Hall
The Eatery is a community inspired dining concept designed as a place to dine and socialize. It supports five of Cincinnati’s beloved, casual dining concepts in one location
Eli’s BBQ, Kroger’s own Kitchen 1883, Dope Asian Street Fare, Django Western Taco and Queen City Whip
On the Rhine Eatery also offers a premium full bar positioned next to the outside patio overlooking Central Parkway
Cincinnati: Opens New Kroger Downtown was originally published on rnbcincy.com
