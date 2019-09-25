Cincinnati: Opens New Kroger Downtown

Kroger has opened a new store downtown on the Rhine.

You can join us tomorrow from 10am to Noon & Then again on Friday from 1pm to 3pm

Located on the 2nd floor, On the Rhine Eatery in Cincinnati’s premier Food Hall

 The Eatery is a community inspired dining concept designed as a place to dine and socialize. It supports five of Cincinnati’s beloved, casual dining concepts in one location

 Eli’s BBQ, Kroger’s own Kitchen 1883, Dope Asian Street Fare, Django Western Taco and Queen City Whip

 On the Rhine Eatery also offers a premium full bar positioned next to the outside patio overlooking Central Parkway

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

