Avondale Teen in critical condition after being shot

A 16-year-old male is fighting for his life after he was shot in Avondale early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Hallwood Place for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from a life-threatening injury, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests were made.

At the beginning of September, it was reported that there have been over 30 people shot in Avondale this year.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 10 hours ago

