Mother and son hit by a car in East Price Hill.

The Police say that both were in a crosswalk. They were taken to the hospital. The mother had a broken leg and the son has minor injuries.

Let’s lift them up in prayer & that they get well soon. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Mother And Son Hit By A Car In Price Hill was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

