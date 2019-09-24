CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: Stepahnie Burns “The Lighthouse Saved My life”

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services is an agency dedicated to creating a community where every young person has the opportunity to thrive. They help families in crisis and those who are in foster care, homeless and teach them to become self sufficient.

Stephanie Burns is an advocate for domestic violence, foster care and more.

Check out this interview as she discuss the hardships she faced and shares how Lighthouse Youth Services.

The Lighthouse will host a NautiCrawl Saturday, September 28 at Graydon on Main – OTR at 3pm to raise money.

Learn more about this event HERE.

