Man reportedly ‘removes his own eye’ in jail cell

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a jail inmate pried out his own eye when he was in his jail cell on Monday afternoon.

A jail incident report stated corrections officers noticed blood on the floor while conducting suicide watch rounds. Upon entering the cell, officers found inmate Aqeel Watson, 42, bleeding from the head and saw blood on the bottom of his feet.

After further investigation, officers determined that Watson had pried his eye out of its socket.

Watson was cuffed and was taken to the University of Cincinnati emergency room by emergency medical services.

Watson was arrested Thursday following a fatal stabbing in Mt. Airy. Police said responding officers found the victim, Lamont Palmer, 45, inside a residence on West North Bend Road. Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watson was arrested and charged in Palmer’s death.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 6 hours ago

