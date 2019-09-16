CLOSE
Cincinnati: Motorcycle Crash In Westwood

Please make sure you are careful when riding your motorcycle and make sure you are wearing a helmet.

VIA: (WKRC)

A motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash overnight.

Police say the rider crashed his motorcycle at about 3 a.m. on Montana Avenue near Meyer Place. No other vehicles were involved. Police aren’t sure what led up to the accident.

The motorcycle rider was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

