Cincinnati we have to stop all of this violence. we have had 4 shootings in Avondale in 4 days. We have to put these guns down.

Via: (WKRC)

Four shootings in Avondale in four days have those living in the neighborhood a little on edge. Two people died in the shootings: a 15-year-old named Kesean Banks and a mother, Shauna Gardner, who was hit by a stray bullet that went through her apartment window.

“We heard her kids scream,” said Gardner’s neighbor Diane Dews. “My daughter ran in and blood was just gushing. She tried to stop it. She held her hand and said, ‘Please don’t leave me.’”

Dews’ daughter didn’t leave Gardner’s side in the remaining moments of her life.

“She squeezed her hand, eyes rolled back in her head and she was dead, in front of her babies,” said Dews.

Cincinnati: Four Shootings In Four Days #StopTheViolence was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: