Caretaker arrested after throwing hot water on a disabled woman

Police call it a heinous crime, as a caregiver is accused of dumping hot water on a woman with disabilities, causing burns.

Now, she’s in the Hamilton County Jail after the serious allegations.

Karen Taylor, 50, is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Hamilton County Court.

Police said they will ask for a high bond in this case of broken trust.

“It’s a case of abuse, and I would categorize it as heinous,” Detective Craig Chaney said.

North College Hill police said this is the first incident of this magnitude at the group home on Norcol Lane where the victim lives.

Taylor, who police said served as a 34-year-old woman’s caregiver for 11 years, is accused of hurting her instead of helping her overcome her disabilities.

“She had a cup of hot water, threw it on the victim’s head, causing a burn on her neck, on the left side,” Chaney said.

Chaney said the incident happened in mid-August, but what led up to it is still unknown.

He said they were tipped off to the alleged abuse by Colerain Township police who responded to an activity center for people with disabilities after workers noticed something had happened to the victim.

Photos show her injuries, including blisters.

“She said it hurt, obviously, burned. She just made the comment that, ‘My staff hurt me,’” Chaney said.

Investigators documented other injuries they found but aren’t sure if those were caused by Taylor.

They said witnesses confirmed she threw hot water from the faucet.

Taylor has been charged with felonious assault.

“It makes me feel good that we had closure in the case. At this point, we were able to name a suspect, have a suspect arrested,” Chaney said.

Police said after Taylor faces a judge for arraignment, her case will head to a grand jury.

Someone answered Taylor’s phone Monday when WLWT reached out for comment, but that person did not want to comment.

North College Hill police said when the assault occurred, Taylor was employed by a company called RMS.

WLWT has tried to get in touch with the company for comment on the situation but has not gotten a response.

