Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Her “Abrupt & Insensitive” Retirement Announcement

(AllHipHop News) Once again, Nicki Minaj was the topic of conversation on the internet. The “Megatron” rapper had many of her Barbz in their feelings when Nicki announced she was retreating from the music scene.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄,” tweeted Minaj on Thursday afternoon.

Social media users then began questioning if the retirement message was meant to be taken seriously or if Nicki was just trolling her fans. She returned to the platform to address her 20 million followers about the sudden announcement. “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏,” posted the 36-year-old Hip Hop veteran. Throughout her career, Nicki Minaj has released three mixtapes and four studio albums. She has won 6 American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and 5 MTV Video Music Awards. Plus, the Young Money megastar holds the record for most career entries on the Hot 100 chart for a female artist. Mrs. Petty ✔@NICKIMINAJ I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe https://twitter.com/callm3chunli/status/1169828867525070848 … SIDE EYES @CALLM3CHUNLI @NICKIMINAJ can u please just address this retirement thing. You e never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki :( it’s US it’s the barbz plz… 53K Twitter Ads info and privacy 11.4K people are talking about this Mrs. Petty ✔@NICKIMINAJ I will babe. I promise. I love you so much https://twitter.com/pxnkprxnt/status/1169827496268689408 … RUN&HIDE @PXNKPRXNT Replying to @PXNKPRXNT Like yea it might be a bit dramatic but a lot of barbz are really shaken by this .I just need her to talk to us about it or something 26.9K Twitter Ads info and privacy 3,859 people are talking about this Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: