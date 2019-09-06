CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 6 People Escaped From A House Fire In Colerain

Thank you, Lord, for helping this family get out of this house fire safe. I’ve been in a house fire before and it’s nothing to play about.

VIA: (WKRC)

Six people escaped from a house fire in Colerain Township early Friday.

The fire started a little after 2 a.m. at a house on Crest Road near Montvale Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved house fire that had started on the second floor.

Five adults and one child made it out.

All six people are now displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: 6 People Escaped From A House Fire In Colerain was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Black Man Shot And Killed In St. Louis…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
Doing Too Much: 50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
No Surprise: Lonzo Ball Admits His ZO2 Sneakers…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close