Ohio Teens Face Charges After Allegedly Serving Teachers Tainted Food!

Seven Ohio teens are facing charges after allegedly feeding teachers food tainted with urine and a bodily fluid. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, seven juveniles are facing charges that include assault, complicity to assault and tampering with food.

The incident occurred back in May at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School. Incident reports indicate four 14-year-old students prepared crepes with urine for their morning Global Gourmet class and gave it to their 24-year-old teacher to eat.

Later that day, three 14-year-old students and a 15-year-old student allegedly prepared crepes with a bodily fluid for a 48-year-old teacher.

When the incidents happened, Olentangy Local Schools gave the following statement:

The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance. District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions. We are also focusing our efforts to support the teachers impacted by this incident.

No court date has been scheduled for the students at this time.

