Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired ‘Hustlers’ Might Have Beef With J.Lo & The Movie

Samantha Barbash has a story to tell and it seems like she isn’t going to leave it up to Hollywood to tell the whole thing.

According to Page Six, Barbash is the strip club hostess that the upcoming movie Hustlers is based on. She was behind a ring of strip club workers who finessed wealthy executives out of major money. They allegedly would take men to strippers spots, drug them and rack up tens of thousands of dollars on their credit cards. Their process was documented in a 2015 New York Magazine article, which the movie Hustlers uses as a source.

Bardash believes she inspired Jennifer Lopez‘s role in the film, which also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Styles, Cardi B, and Lizzo.

Despite the star-studded cast, Barbash isn’t too happy about her story hitting the big screen. Barbash, who is on probation after pleading guilty to assault, conspiracy and grand larceny says that J.Lo and the film’s producers never secured the rights to her life story.

Thus Barbash, who also goes by Samantha Foxxx, is releasing her own book called Underscore later this month. It will spill the juicy details about her work with clients including, movie stars, rappers, Fortune 500 CEOs, a billionaire heading one of the biggest institutions in the U.S., and the owner of a global hotel chain.

Barbash released an excerpt to Page Six, writing:

“My clients were mostly VIP clients at Scores and Hustler . . . My job was to provide the fun parts, such as the girls and setting the vibe . . . I would arrange for the hottest girls to come to parties. These girls made top dollar and had to have perfect bodies with beautiful faces to match. Then came the ‘fluffers’. These were the lower tier of girls who would do the ‘dirty work.’ Sometimes their tasks would include an array of sexual activity . . . These parties always came with huge payouts for me and the girls.”

Barbash also spoke of an unnamed R&B star who she partied with:

“There was one night at Hustler where a well-known R&B singer who had a volatile reputation was partying all night in a private room. He wanted to continue the party in his hotel room, so he requested the host to invite all of us to come over. He said he would pay each girl an extra $8K.”

She continued:

“He was so paranoid that there was no sex involved. Even the fluffers did not need to do anything. All he wanted to do was dance with the girls and do mounds of cocaine with all the naked bodies surrounding him. After an hour and a half . . . he started acting beyond strange, and kept looking out the windows and under the doors constantly from the paranoia of all the drugs he ingested. Once he saw that I was leaving, he said, ‘Please don’t go. I’m sorry. I’m f - - ked up. I like your company.’ He handed me a huge tip and his personal phone number and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Barbash even spoke of a fling with a Wall Street client who was practically throwing money at her.

“The Pennsylvania client didn’t care about the money and loved the way we shopped so much that he said, ‘Let’s do it again tomorrow!’ The next day we picked him up from the Wall Street power player restaurant, Smith and Wollensky . . . and went straight to the high-end jewelry store Tourneau, where he bought two Rolex Presidential watches for me.”

Daaamn.

Surely, a book on the rich and horny will have a sizable audience.

Barbash says she’s considering a lawsuit against the J.Lo movie, however, with her lawyer, Bruno Gioffre, commenting,

“The movie is based on court records from the trial and a New York Magazine interview of one of the co-defendants in the case against dancers at Scores. Although Samantha wasn’t a dancer at that time, we believe the movie and Jennifer Lopez’s character is based on her. We plan on seeing the movie before deciding on what steps to take.”

This could definitely get messy.

Either way, will you be seeing the movie?

If so, you can catch Hustlers when it hits theaters September 13.

Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired ‘Hustlers’ Might Have Beef With J.Lo & The Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: