Cincinnati: Child Sex Abuse Education Could Come To Local Schools

In light of recent sex abuse cases in the Cincinnati area, some local lawmakers have introduced a new bill that mandates child sex abuse education in Ohio schools.

Rep. P. Scott Lipps says he decided to introduce the bill after hearing about the charges against a former Springboro gym teacher who’s accused of molesting 28 first graders.

When it comes to educating children about sex abuse, Amelia Orr says the earlier you teach your kids, the better.

“We teach the kids: What does it look like? — so that they are aware of ‘What is child abuse?’ and ‘What does bullying look like?’ and ‘What do you do about it?’” said Orr, executive director of the Council on Child Abuse.

