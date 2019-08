Dublin police were on the scene of a death investigation.

Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Perimeter Loop just before 11 a.m, today. They had no idea what they would discover.

A body was found in a car parked in the restaurant’s lot, police said. Details have not been released on how the person died.

There are currently NO roads are closed in the area.

courtesy of 10tv

