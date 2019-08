The oh-tempting Krispy Kreme doughnut chain t has just revealed that they will be launching a delivery service. You will be able to make your order & get it delivered all on their website! That’s right. Just image dozen of those beautiful golden rings, at the click of a button without even leaving the comfort of your home!

The new rollout will only be offered in 15 states starting out & will stick to a 5 mile radius of each Krispy Kreme location.