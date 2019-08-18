According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! As a matter of fact, 1 in 2 Americans say that they have worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
I know what you’re thinking…. disgusting right? Well we aren’t done with the gross facts yet. 46% of American’s have owned the same pair of underwear for one year or more and 38% of American’s don’t even know how long they’ve owned their oldest pair of underwear.
Now, why is this gross? Clean underwear can contain up to 10,000 living bacteria with all types of microorganisms and fungal germs. This can lead to various infections and many days of misery.
How do you avoid clean nasty underwear? Throw them away every six months and buy fresh pairs! But don’t forget to wash them before you wear them.
These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long
These Stars Celebrate National Underwear Day All Year Long
1. Ciara’s underwear pic is classic.Source: 1 of 5
2. Iggy Azalea gave us a peek.Source: 2 of 5
3. Kendall Jenner looks perfect in her Calvins.Source: 3 of 5
4. Trey Songz loves an underwear bathroom selfie just like the rest of us.Source: 4 of 5
5. When is Justin Bieber not in his underwear?Source: 5 of 5
The Latest:
- DaBaby Gives Away Shoes At an Airport, Mother Freaks Out
- Jay Z Set To Become Part Owner of Unspecified NFL Team
- Lizzo , Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill in studio
- Krispy Kreme Will Now Deliver
- Tatum Asks To Common Rank Himself In HipHop
- Kim Kardashian Wins $300 Million Dollar Lawsuit
- “The Proud Family” Is Coming Back!!!
- Boosie Faces Up To 1 Year In Jail
- Is YFB Lucci Taking Shots At Young Thug?
- Big Sean Donates $100K For Studio At Boys & Girls Club In Detroit
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not Wearing Clean Underwear Everyday! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com