U.S. Bank Arena will get a new name after Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank decided not to not renew its naming-rights agreement.

U.S. Bank, which has held the venue’s naming rights since 2002, said in a press release that it expects the U.S. Bank Arena branding and signage to start coming down next week.…

Read more details here. SOURCE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: