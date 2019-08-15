Supermodel Ashley Graham is about to become a 1st-time mommy! Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

The gorgeous couple shared the happy news on IG, while also toasting their nine-year wedding anniversary. She wrote: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congrats! Model Ashley Graham is Pregnant! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: