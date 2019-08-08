Ohio: Did The Cat Start The Fire???

Blame it on the cat. That’s right the cat is being blamed for knocking a candle over onto the bed.

A cat knocked over a candle onto a bed, starting a fire that heavily damaged a Pleasant Ridge duplex.

Fire crews were called to a duplex on Lawndale Avenue, off of Montgomery Road, at about midnight.

Six people were inside the duplex at the time. They all made it out safely.

District Chief Warren Weeks said he believes a total of two dogs, a snake, and 13 cats were inside the duplex at the time of the fire. “We tried to save as many cats as we could. There were several cats, 13, and some of them did not make it. My guys were telling me they were grabbing the cats and bringing them out and shooing them down the steps, but the cats kept going into the building, what can you do?”

