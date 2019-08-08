Ok, I think I will place this in the “being way too sensitive category.”NBA baller, LeBron James is being accused of cultural appropriation for his taco Tuesday videos. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday in the James household and he and his family have made it a tradition to sing in a Mexican accent as the get ready to devour the Latino style dishes that his staff prepares.
Check out the video below:
Super cute, right? Well, a lot of folks don’t think so and they have voiced their opinions on social media. According to SandraRose.com, one Twitter user wrote: “Stop appropriating Mexican culture. My culture. You can yell and embarrass your kids and coworkers all you want, but there’s no need for you to further Mexican stereotypes, especially considering our current political climate we live in where Hispanics are being targeted..”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Kodak Black Apologies To Yung Miami & Southside
- ‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy Ray Moore For Biopic [TRAILER]
- Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have a Nanny!!
- Rihanna Calls Out Joe Biden For “Poor Kids” Remark
- Is Wale on Your All Time Rappers list?
- Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series
- Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza
- JJ’s Daddy James aka John Amos Returning For ‘Coming To America 2’
- ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Phony License, No Insurance
- Djimon Hounsou Locked In Bitter Custody Battle With Kimora Lee
Lebron James Accused of Mocking Mexican’s! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com