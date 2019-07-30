CLOSE
Over 6 Pounds of Heroin Seized in Ohio!

Franklin County’s Drug Task Force has confiscated more than six pounds of heroin following an arrest in the Columbus metro area. The task force served a warrant at a home on Muirwood Village Drive this afternoon following a month-long investigation.

Detectives seized 2,775 grams — approximately 6.1 pounds — of heroin, with an estimated street value of $277,500.

Officers arrested Candelario Garcia Diaz, 59, and RickiAdam Canfield, 27, at the scene. Both men are Columbus residents and have been charged with possession of heroin.

Detectives report that Diaz entered the United States illegally and there may be trafficking charges filed following further investigation.

Both men are currently being held in Franklin County Jail without bond. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

Source: NBC4i 

