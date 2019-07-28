CLOSE
Christina Milian Announces That She’s Expecting a Child

Hollywood star actress and singer, Christina Milian took to her Instagram Sunday to announce that she is expecting a child with her French Singer/Songwriter Boyfriend, Matt Pokora:

Per CTZNSIX, the couple has been together since August 2017 and Milian appears to be all smiles with her man. Pokora relocated to Los Angeles in 2018 to be closer to Christina. Wishing the couple the absolute best!

