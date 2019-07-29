How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business

Social Media has given many people the opportunity to create a new stream of income they never thought was possible. With influencers and brand advertising, social media platforms have paved a way for a new kind of career.

Jesseca Dupart–also known by her Instagram name, @darealbbjudy– has been the perfect example of how to use your social media platform to make money. She created Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops to help those in need of help with hair loss. She posted viral videos on Instagram ambushing celebrities who she thought could benefit from her products and ultimately brought her company into the spotlight. Everyone wanted to know if these “miracle drops” really worked and who this woman was!

At The National Urban League Conference, our girl Ashmac sat down with the business owner to talk about the importance of social media in building a brand today.

