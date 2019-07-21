CLOSE
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release ASAP Rocky

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that he has been in contact with Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to put together a plan to bring ASAP Rocky home. The two sides did not reach an agreement and ASAP Rocky is still behind bars in Sweden.

CTZNSIX reports that the Swedish Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Tony Erikkson has confirmed that the two leaders did have a conversation, detailing that it “was friendly and respectful and lasted about 20 minutes.”

He went on to say that no agreement has been made and that Löfven “made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts. He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

ASAP Rocky has been behind bars in Sweden for a couple of weeks following an altercation with another man who has also been charged. Per Sweden’s laws, Rocky may be behind bars until his trial which is planned for August. Rocky has been prohibited from contacting his legal counsel and has been appointed Swedish counsel. There are also reports floating around that he is being held in inhumane conditions, which Rocky’s U.S Attorney confirmed last week.

