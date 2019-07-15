CLOSE
Cincy
Which new NBA dynamic duo will win the most championships

This is the 1st year in a long time every fan of the NBA is excited about the upcoming season due to the fact that for the 1st time in a long time ANYBODY can win the title and i mean ANYBODY the league hasn’t been this wide in years here are my top favorites to win the title this upcoming year and years to come

1. LEBRON JAMES AND ANTHONY DAVIS

2. KAWHI LEONARD AND PAUL GEORGE 

3. KEVIN DURANT AND KYRIE IRVING

4. STEPHEN CURRY AND KLAY THOMPSON 

5. RUSSELL WESTBROOK AND JAMES HARDEN

6. DAMIAN LILLARD AND C.J. MCCOLLUM 

7. JOEL EMBIID AND BEN SIMMIONS

8. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO AND KHRIS MIDDLETON

9. NIKOLA JOKIC AND JAMAL MURRAY 

10. KRISTAPS PORZINGIS AND LUKA DONCIC 

