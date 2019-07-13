Summer days are going to be short by the pool.

YMCA and community pools are facing a conflict due to a shortage of lifeguards on duty. According to 10TV, if you live near Cherry Creek pool you will need to find a new place to beat the heat.

“Compared to where we were last year, we’re about 100 less than where we were last year,” said Elissa James YMCA Vice President of Risk Management.

Northland Swim Club Community Pool off of Almont Drive is facing having to close their pool 4 weeks earlier this season.

What’s the problem? Most lifeguards are college students/ when they go back to school in August, there aren’t enough high school lifeguards to fill vacancies. The pay rate between $9 to $15 doesn’t help the problem either.

“We are really trying to get the word out about how amazing lifeguarding can be. It really teaches them skills they can use down the road. It can be long terms skill like CPR, first aid and helping others,” James said.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard you can go to YMCA for more details.

Source: 10TV

Lifeguard Shortage Forcing Columbus Pools To Close Early was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com