Cardi B Says Rapsody Doesn’t Get The Recognition She Deserves

Thursday Cardi B took to Instagram to show her support for female rappers, she believes doesn’t get the recognition they all deserve.

In addition to Rapsody , she mentions Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah , and Chika. Cardi expresses how they should be highlighted on blogs, music played on the radio more, and support from her fans.

“They don’t be rappin about they va-jay-jays, they don’t rap about suckin’ d*ck, and they dope ass rappers.” Cardi B said.

Check these ladies out!

Rapsody:

Tierra Whack

As we all know, the constant issue lately in music is fans feel the need to pick sides with their favorite rappers, versus supporting the music. Period. Point. Blank. She spotlighted these ladies on strength to show love to the women in hip-hop!

Kamaiyah 

Orianicuhh

 

VICTORIA SAID IT

Cardi B Says Rapsody Doesn’t Get The Recognition She Deserves was originally published on hiphopnc.com

