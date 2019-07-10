CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt

0 reads
Leave a comment

Damn I didn’t think that they would find me lol I can’t lie i’m one of the people that have us as a state, sitting in the top half of this list. WalletHub released a

study today and in this study Ohioans ranked #8 when it came to having some of the worst student debt in the country. According to WalletHub “average

student debt, number of students with debt, debt-to-income ratios, and the number of borrowers enrolled in repayment plans were key metrics for determining

the rankings.” Full Story Here

 

We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…
 19 hours ago
07.11.19
Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Expected To Top $1.5B…
 19 hours ago
07.11.19
Max B & French Montana Unexpectedly Release ‘Coke…
 19 hours ago
07.11.19
Petition To Get A$AP Rocky Out Of Swedish…
 21 hours ago
07.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close