Hotdog, Hamburger Buns Sold At Ohio Stores Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination

I hope that you’re definitely praying over your food before eating it. Just recently Flowers Foods, Inc. has voluntarily placed recall on hamburger buns, hot dog buns and other bakery items due to the potential presence of hard plastic.

These items were sold in more than a dozen states including Ohio.

Thankfully as of now, no illnesses have been reported. The buns were from brands sold in stores like Walmart, Kroger and Aldi. They had “best by” dates of July 18 and July 19.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

