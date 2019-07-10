Tuition could increase for incoming in-state Ohio State freshmen

According to reports, The Ohio State University is expected to increase tuition and fees for incoming freshmen from Ohio by 3.3% under a new proposal being presented to the Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

The university said the increase equates to a $358 charge from last year.

The university said the increase in tuition provides students with the predictability about college costs by locking in-state tuition, mandatory fees, housing and dining for each incoming class of undergraduate students from Ohio.

The new rate will be then frozen for four years for those students as part of the university’s tuition guarantee.

The past two entering classes are part of the guarantee, meaning their costs will be unchanged from their first year at Ohio State.

The university will also increase aid packages by $358 so that students with financial need are unaffected by the change.

Source 10TV.com

