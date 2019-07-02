CLOSE
Events
Grace Jones Quits “James Bond” Film

Grace Jones -- Black Bond Girls

Source: Courtesy Of Full Bloom Marketing / Courtesy Of Full Bloom Marketing

Reports are saying the iconic beauty Grace Jones has thrown up the deuces to the James Bond film. The 71-year-old reportedly made a dramatic exit after learning her role would be smaller than she anticipated.

Grace Jones

Source: (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) / Getty

According to thejasminebrand.com, a source said, “Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome. But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. “She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.”

The untitled 25th James Bond film is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2020.

Grace Jones Quits “James Bond” Film was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

