Cyntoia Brown has a little over a month left in prison. Brown will be freed after being granted clemency earlier this year by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, her release date is August 7th, 2019. Now, everyone will know her story because of streaming giant Netflix gaining rights to her story.

According to TheHollywoodReporter, the documentary will be directed by Daniel H. Birman and promises to reveal the story of Cyntoia Brown, who at the time was a sixteen-year-old girl who was tried as an adult for murdering a 43-year-old man who paid to “have sex” with her after she was forced into prostitution by a pimp. Advocates for Brown feel it was statutory rape and describe her as a victim of human trafficking.

Brown was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. She would not be eligible for parole until she served at least 51 years. After years of legal battles, a PBS documentary, and numerous celebs speaking up and bringing awareness to the case, she was granted clemency. The now 31 yr old will be released next month.

No word on when the documentary will go in production.

Will you watch?

Netflix To Produce Cyntoia Brown Documentary! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted July 2, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: