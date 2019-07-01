New Music: Daniel Caesar & Brandy Premiere, “Love Again”

Two of R&B’s favorites have teamed up for a duet! Brandy and Daniel Ceaser have released a new single titled, “Love Again.”

The singers broke the news in a post on Brandy’s IG page, where she thanked her fans for the patience, saying, “To the most loyal fans/extended family, I would like to thank you all for being so patient with me to set myself free so I can do great music again. I love you with all my heart. I’m so happy to share #LoveAgain with you and this talented genius @DanielCaesar Please when you have a chance go listen to the world premiere of our new song on @iHeartRadio: “Love Again” with Daniel Caesar Streaming everywhere now!

Link in bio dear God. Simply, thank you ”

According to Vibe.com, The song is on Daniel’s newly released sophomore album, “Case Study 01,” which includes features from John Mayer and Pharrell.

Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS] 18 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 1 of 18 2. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 2 of 18 3. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 3 of 18 4. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 4 of 18 5. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 5 of 18 6. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 6 of 18 7. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 7 of 18 8. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 8 of 18 9. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 9 of 18 10. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 10 of 18 11. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 11 of 18 12. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 12 of 18 13. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 13 of 18 14. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 14 of 18 15. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 15 of 18 16. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 16 of 18 17. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 17 of 18 18. Stone Soul 2018 — Brandy Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2018: Brandy Still Has That Girl Next Door Flavor [PHOTOS] See Brandy perform live at Stone Soul in Richmond.

New Music: Daniel Caesar & Brandy Premiere, “Love Again” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com