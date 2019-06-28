NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate” [Lo’ Down With Lore’l Exclusive]

06.28.19
Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her third store location and she shares why The MGM on the National Harbor was the perfect place! NeNe also had a lot to say about her experience over the years as an OG of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. If you’re a loyal viewer of the show than you know her relationships with the other ladies on the cast have been up and down over the years. The last season of the RHOA ended with NeNe and Cynthia falling out. NeNe didn’t hold back in telling Lore’l how she really feels about Cynthia Bailey. Watch Full Interview…

[caption id="attachment_3052588" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] In a cryptic, but very telling tweet from NeNe Leakes, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posed a question that left fans wondering who exactly she was talking about. “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” she wrote. https://twitter.com/NeNeLeakes/status/1143866600547921922 We’re unclear if her tweet was about Gregg or a sub to her former friend Porsha who recently called it quits with Dennis McKinley. In the great words of Randy Jackson, issa no from me dawg. See their responses, below:

