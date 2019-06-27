We saw this one coming! Reports are saying that tourism is way down in the Dominican Republic amidst reports of American tourist suddenly dying or getting very sick while vacationing there.

The New York Post reported that a study from ForwardKeys, which analyzes more than 17 million daily bookings, said trips booked for the Dominican Republican fell 74.3 percent for July and August compared to the same period last year. The number of trips canceled to the country also increased by 51.2 percent between June 1st and June 19th.

That’s a huge drop in tourism for a country whose economy thrives off of the tourism industry. Would you still go to the D.R. if given the chance?

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TOURISM WAY DOWN! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted June 27, 2019

