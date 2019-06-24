CLOSE
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards

2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

 

The 2019 BET Awards went down at the Staples Center in LA and was hosted by actress Regina Hall who opened up a show with a nod to her hometown Washington DC and Beyonce.

But before the show, our favs hit the blue carpet for the arrivals.  Some slayed and some well… they tried it.  From Mary J. Blige to Cardi B they were all there.  Check out the best and worst fashion from the 2019 BET Awards show.

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

After a whirlwind weekend of events in Los Angeles, the BET Awards is finally here! Before the show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in the City of Angels Sunday, host Regina Hall, along with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more stars sizzled on the red carpet. Eva Marcille, who is pregnant with her third child, debuted her baby bump with husband Michael T. Sterling by her side, and Sinqua Walls made our jaws drop when he showed up shirtless in a suit and flashed his six pack abs, among other big red carpet moments. This year's show, which celebrates black culture and achievement in music, movies and sports, will pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and honor the achievements of Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively. Cardi is set to turn up the crowd with a performance, and Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, and more are set to hit the stage too. Take a peek at all of the celebrity arrivals before the show goes live at 8/7c on BET!

bet awards , Fashion

