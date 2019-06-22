2 Men Injured in South Columbus Shooting

According to Fox 28, police are investigating a shooting that happened in south Columbus Friday night.

On June 21 at 9:35 p.m., patrol officers say they went to East Whittier Street after ShotSpotter reported gunfire in the area. Officers found Anthony Hunt suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and William Smith Jr., near the intersection of Heyl Avenue and Reinhard Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his torso, per police.

Police say Smith was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and Hunt was hospitalized in stable condition. Police think the shooting happened after an altercation at the intersection of East Whittier Street and Carpenter Street.

If you know any information, please call Detective Travis Turner at 614-645-0877 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

