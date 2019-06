Another man has been shot in Cincinnati he was shot in the chest Cincinnati police said.

The man was found on the scene just after 1:30a.m.

People from the community said the young man was only 18.

Cincinnati, when will the violence stop? We can keep killing ourselves. This is just sad, another brother gone to soon. This must stop. (FOX19)

Cincinnati: Another Shooting In The Nati was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: