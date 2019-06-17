‘Barbershop Talk’ Event Prioritizes Men’s Health & Wellness!!

The African-American Male Wellness Walk will host “Barbershop Talk” tonight!

The event will aim at delivering straight and blunt answers to men’s questions about their health. In the black community, this and many topics have become somewhat taboo to discuss. Here, we have a healthy and open environment for men to share thoughts, ideas, and the facts.

The goal is to get men to go to the doctor and get their numbers, know why they may or may not feel well, and empower them to be proactive with their medical provider.

“Our big push is to help black man realize they do need to go to the doctor and get check-ups to know their numbers,” said Marlon Pratt, the project manager for the African-American Male Wellness Initiative. “If you come tonight, prepare to be screamed.”

The event will offer numerous health screenings from blood pressure and blood sugar checks to HIV and STI screenings, if you qualify.

They are all free of charge, private, and will be performed by Equitas Health.

According to Marlon Platt, the project manager, the barbershop is traditionally a “safehaven” for black men to discuss personal topics. The event gives black men the opportunity to speak openly with barbers on issues in the community, physical health and mental health.

“We talk about everything from relationships, finances, to work,” said Platt. “We really want to encourage people to talk about these things so they know they’re not the only people who deal with these things.”

This event is one of many leading up to the August 5K walk. Men are encouraged to bring their sons, brothers, dads, and friends to the event at 3223 Allegheny Ave, Columbus from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

