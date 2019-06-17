CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs

Cheers for loving the skin that you're in. 

0 reads
Leave a comment
Overweight young man

Source: ozgurdonmaz / Getty

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has become the new six pack.

Researchers found 65% of women view the “dad bod” as attractive with 61% saying men with a gut are sexy.

It doesn’t stop there; 79% of men who have a dad bod say they are happier with their body and 46% say they’re much more relaxed.

Ladies, if this class of men sound like your type, Planet Fitness reports there are 23 million men who identify as having a “dad bod.”

Happy dating!

Source: Planet Fitness

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper “Bad Idea,”…
 12 hours ago
06.18.19
“Don’t Call Me Auntie,” Ava DeVernay, Gayle King…
 17 hours ago
06.18.19
‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ New “Kombat League” Kicks Off…
 17 hours ago
06.18.19
Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft To Help 5,000…
 17 hours ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close