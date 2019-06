A car pulled from the Ohio River had remains inside.

The Car is registered to a Brookville man who has been missing since 2006, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is so sad, I hate to hear news like this… Let us pray for his family that was affected by this tragedy. (FOX19)

Posted 10 hours ago

